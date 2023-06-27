William "Billy" Lee Guy, 48

William Lee “Billy” Guy, age 48 of Beatrice passed away peacefully at his home on June 24, 2023. Billy was born on December 30, 1974 to Steven Russell and Frances Clara (Lurz) Guy. He attended Gothenburg Elementary School and was a 1993 graduate of Ainsworth High School. He moved to Beatrice with his mom in 2000. Billy loved to garden and volunteer. He was an amazing friend and helped anyone with whatever – whenever. He never met a stranger and almost always had a smile on his face. It was his nature to always be busy and did so by baking goodies for people, collecting, gardening, and riding his bike. He never spoke ill of anyone and enjoyed being one of the crew at Maxson's Barber Shop. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on October 21, 2022 and fought his cancer battle valiantly for 8 months.

Survivors include his sisters, Becky Guy-VanDyke (Phil Luehring) and Mary Guy; brothers, Dan and Wayne Guy; father, Steven (Linda) Guy; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends. He was preceded in death by his mom; and grandparents, Bill Guy and Rose Peacock and Henry and Frances Lurz.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A celebration of life will follow at Chautauqua Park in Beatrice beginning at 4:00 PM. It was Billy's wish to have a potluck picnic at the park. Attendants are invited to bring lawn chairs, pictures and memories of Billy as well as a dish to share. The body will lie in state on Thursday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and Friday from 9:00 AM to noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. A full obituary, video tribute and livestream of the services may be viewed at www.ghchapel.com.

