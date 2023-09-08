William D. Seeman, 73

William D. “Bill” Seeman, 73 years of age, passed away at this home in Liberty, NE on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Born June 19th 1950 to William Delbert Seeman and Donna (Barnes) Eck in Red Cloud Nebraska. Bill moved around a lot as a child living with various family members, most notably his grandparents on a farm which he talked about fondly. Finally settling in Harbine Nebraska with his father and two adopted brothers Dave and Kevin. Bill attended Diller High School where he was active in FFA and sports. Bill excelled at football playing at the center position. He earned conference awards including the Amos Alonso Stag award and the nickname 'Mad Dog'. Bill graduated from Diller High School in 1968. He went on to attend Fairbury junior college for a brief time. In November of 1973 Bill met the love of his life. Bill and Lana Slater were married April 20th, 1974. From this union two onery boys were born Michael Joseph 'Buzz' and Derrie James.

Bill drove truck for several years for different companies starting with his father who had taught him how to drive semis at the age of twelve sitting on phone books. Bill started working for Farmland Foods in Crete NE. In 1986. Bill continued working for Farmland until his much-anticipated retirement in 2012. Bill and Lana lived in the Fairbury area until 1989 when they moved to the rural Filley area. Bill was an avid supporter of his children and their sports teams at Filley High School. He never missed a game. If you ever attended any of those games, chances are you heard Bill cheering enthusiastically. Bill loved the outdoors, especially fishing and camping. A love that he passed down to his children. Bill was a Master Angler for flathead catfish. He even won a fishing trip on the outdoor show Outdoor South with Dennis Smith with a short segment at the end of one of the weekly broadcast. Bill and Lana moved to Liberty Nebraska in 2003 where he served on the village board for several years and they would remain. Bill would spend his free time playing cards with family and friends. His favorite saying when someone would complain about the hand they were dealt was "Learn to play with those cards and I'll deal you better ones." He also enjoyed throwing horseshoes which he had learned from Jake Isaac of Fairbury and was quite good at it. He shot snooker at the Brunswick in Fairbury. Always a prankster, Bill would try to get a rise out of people especially his two sons and his grandkids. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Lana; children Buzz Seeman and wife Rachel from Daykin, NE, and DJ Seeman from Liberty; grandchildren Brittany (Alex) Lau, Alex Seeman, Axel Seeman, Dylan Seeman, Kenneth Seeman, Luke Seeman, Nick Seeman, and Tori Seeman; 4 great grandchildren and one on the way; adopted brothers Dave and Kevin Greenlee; and half-sister Luann (Vince) Nyval. He was preceded in death by his parents William Delbert Seeman and Donna (Barnes) Eck; brother Clayton "Butch" Seeman; sister Elisha Gail Seeman; half-brothers Ron and Wesley Eck; and nephew Michael Austin Stanford.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Church of Christ in Wymore with Pastor Clayton Lundstedt officiating. The services will be Livestreamed on www.ghchapel.com. Interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery near Harbine, NE. The body will lie in state Sunday from 12:00-8:00 PM Sunday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 12:30-2:30, and in state Monday at the church preceding the service. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 AM Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. We encourage those who had known Bill to share their memories and upload photos to his memorial page and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.