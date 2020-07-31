William Douglas

William “Ray” Douglas, 91, of Humboldt, passed away July 26, 2020, at the Colonial Acres Nursing Home in Humboldt. He was born on April 20, 1929, in Tecumseh, to J. Homer and Leila (Buchanan) McCue. Ray's father died when he was 8 years old and later on his mother, Leila married Munson Douglas of Tecumseh and was adopted by Munson. Ray graduated from Tecumseh High School with the class of 1948. On January 3, 1949, Ray was united in marriage to Joan Louise Kerner at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Tecumseh. To this union three children, Bev, Cathy and Bill were born. Ray worked with his parents at the Douglas Hatchery in Tecumseh where they raised turkeys on their farm. Ray began working for Tecumseh Transfer in 1950 and in 1960, Ray & Ivan Werner of Pawnee City purchased the Pawnee Transfer trucking company. That same year, Ray moved his family to Humboldt. He ran his business for 51 years before having a stroke in 2011. Ray loved his trucking business. He was a volunteer fireman, member of the Humboldt Lion's Club and a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dawson. His business has been a member of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce since 1960.