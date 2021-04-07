William E. Bartels, 96, of Tobias, passed away April 3, 2021. He was born August 13, 1924 to Herman & Frieda (Endorf) Bartels at Tobias.

Services will be Friday, April 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Tobias. Viewing will be Wednesday from 4–8 p.m. and Thursday 8–8 p.m. The family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6–8 p.m. at the Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Masks recommended. Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com