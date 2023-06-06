William Zimmerman, 80

William E. “Bill” Zimmerman, 80, of Beatrice, formerly of Hastings, passed away Saturday morning, June 3, 2023 at his home. He was born on September 9, 1942 in Garland, NE to Albert and Berenice (Morgan) Zimmerman. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army in 1960 before being honorably discharged. On October 24, 1964 he married Joyce Johnson and they celebrated over 54 years together before her passing. He had many odd jobs until settling on as a flooring and carpet contractor, which he did for 40 years. After retiring he became an Uber driver for several years. Bill enjoyed meeting new people, playing golf, and building and flying model airplanes.

Survivors include his children, Kristy Troxel (Sid Robinson), Kirk (Jen) Zimmerman, Karla (Randy) Gyhra and Keri Zimmerman (Ali Petrik); six grandchildren, Misty (Matt) Ideus, Brent (Allison) Gyhra, Tyler Troxel (Kylie Surmeir), Megan Gyhra, Chenoa and Tehya Zimmerman; eight great-grandchildren, Oliver and Emma Ideus, Izzy and Alex Gyhra, Eli and Leo Troxel, and Symphony and Kenya Gyhra; brother, Wayne (Jeanette) Zimmerman; two sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, who died on August 20, 2019; son, Kevin, who died on April 2, 1988; parents, Albert and Berenice Zimmerman; brother, Harold (Sherry) Zimmerman; sister, Sharon Rohr; several brothers-in-law.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing but a book for signatures will be available on Thursday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation of Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.