William Frank Robertson

William (Bill) Frank Robertson passed away October 28, 2020 at his home in Fallon, NV. Bill was 98 years old. Bill was a World War II veteran who served with the Marine Corp 6th Division, E Co., 2nd BN, 15th Regiment. He was in the Pacific theater with landings on Guam, Eniwetok and Okinawa, where his unit was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for their actions. Bill was a General Contractor in construction as part owner of Robertson Construction Company in Beatrice for most of his career. He finished his career as a carpenter in Las Vegas, NV.