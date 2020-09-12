Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

William is survived by his loving wife Gwen; children Jeff (Melissa), Greg (Valerie) and Blake (Kathy) Tiemann; grandchildren Shelby, Ashleigh, Brent, Devon, Kailey and Madison Tiemann; siblings James (Ruth) Tiemann of Lincoln, Linda (Paul) Norris of Roca and Robert (Barbara) Tiemann of Beatrice.

Celebration of life Service was held at 10:00 a.m. on September 12, 2020 at the Papillion Cemetery – Papillion. The family has suggested all donations be directed to the Samaritans Purse - William H. Tiemann (https:/www.samaritanspurse.orgemorial-pager-william-h-tiemann-omaha-ne). Bethany Funeral Home, LaVista.