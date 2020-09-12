 Skip to main content
William H. Tiemann
William H. Tiemann

William H. Tiemann

William H. Tiemann

William H. Tiemann passed away September 4, 2020. He was born October 16, 1942.

William is survived by his loving wife Gwen; children Jeff (Melissa), Greg (Valerie) and Blake (Kathy) Tiemann; grandchildren Shelby, Ashleigh, Brent, Devon, Kailey and Madison Tiemann; siblings James (Ruth) Tiemann of Lincoln, Linda (Paul) Norris of Roca and Robert (Barbara) Tiemann of Beatrice.

Celebration of life Service was held at 10:00 a.m. on September 12, 2020 at the Papillion Cemetery – Papillion. The family has suggested all donations be directed to the Samaritans Purse - William H. Tiemann (https:/www.samaritanspurse.orgemorial-pager-william-h-tiemann-omaha-ne). Bethany Funeral Home, LaVista.

