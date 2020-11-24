William Joseph Mark Koelzer

William Joseph Mark Koelzer, 69, of Corning, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Crestview Nursing Facility in Seneca. He was born November 3, 1951 at Lillis, the son of Francis and Marjorie Marcy Koelzer. He graduated from Piux X High School in Lincoln and received a degree in electronics from Devry University. Bill attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Corning. He was a member of the Kansas Beekeeper's Association, ABATE of Kansas and AARP. He owned and operated Koelzer's Bee Farm at Corning and was a two-time certified Harley Davidson mechanic. Bill loved to teach his skills to others, whether it was about motorcycles or bees. He married Teri L. Surratt on July 29, 1978 at Palmyra. She survives, of the home.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie. Survivors include wife Teri; father, Francis Koelzer (Helen), Onaga; two daughters, Amber Rose Koelzer, Austin, TX and Crystal Sudermann and her two daughters, Kaylea and Madison Sudermann, all of Corning; two brothers, James Koelzer (Debbie), Centralia and Eugene Koelzer (Colleen), Firth; three sisters, Marianne Murphy (Mike), Lincoln, Frances Zessin (Greg), Malcolm and Dorothy Fisher (John), Havensville.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Onaga. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery at Coal Creek. A Rosary will be prayed before the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Please wear a mask for the services. A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held next spring or summer in Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the William Koelzer Memorial Fund, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. 312, Onaga, 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com The ceremony will be recorded for those that cannot make it due to COVID.