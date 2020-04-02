William Little

William “Bill” James Little
William “Bill” James Little, 72 years of age, of Virginia passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on October 25, 1947 in Pawnee City to Billie and Marcelline (Kalin) Little. Bill graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965. He married Judy Kay Hutchison on April 11, 1966 in Burchard. Bill served his country in the Army National Guard from February 11, 1966 to February 10, 1972. Bill spent his life doing soil conservation work. At a young age, he was made foreman of the construction crew for Fritzen Construction. Bill then partnered with Dennis Fischer and Virginia Construction. He later bought out the company and became the sole owner of Virginia Construction. Bill enjoyed bulldozing from dawn until dusk. He also was well known for his cattle. Bill loved going to cattle sales and buying high quality bulls. He served as treasurer of the Virginia American Legion for many years. Bill and his wife Judy put a lot of hard work into building a pond with an island and waterfall for family and friends to gather for fun and festivities.
Bill is survived by his children, Michele Holle and husband Scott of Bremen, KS, Kelly Little and husband Fred Fugett of Hallam, Billie Joe Little and significant other, Kim Meers of Filley; 8 grandchildren, Shonielle and Dakota VanLaningham, Jacob and Jaden Fugett, Madison and Adriona Little, Destiny and Trinity Meers; mother, Marcelline Little of Beatrice; 2 sisters, Linda Reiman and husband Don of Virginia, Pat Michielutti and husband Mitch of Georgetown, TX; mother-in-law, Helen Hutchison of Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Judy Kay Little on September 26, 2018; 2 grandchildren, Aubrey and Alyia Fugett; and brother, Terry Little.
Private family inurnment will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the Filley Cemetery near Filley with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. The service will be streamed live via the Harman-Wright Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
