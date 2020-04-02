William Little

William “Bill” James Little, 72 years of age, of Virginia passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on October 25, 1947 in Pawnee City to Billie and Marcelline (Kalin) Little. Bill graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965. He married Judy Kay Hutchison on April 11, 1966 in Burchard. Bill served his country in the Army National Guard from February 11, 1966 to February 10, 1972. Bill spent his life doing soil conservation work. At a young age, he was made foreman of the construction crew for Fritzen Construction. Bill then partnered with Dennis Fischer and Virginia Construction. He later bought out the company and became the sole owner of Virginia Construction. Bill enjoyed bulldozing from dawn until dusk. He also was well known for his cattle. Bill loved going to cattle sales and buying high quality bulls. He served as treasurer of the Virginia American Legion for many years. Bill and his wife Judy put a lot of hard work into building a pond with an island and waterfall for family and friends to gather for fun and festivities.