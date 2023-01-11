William Paul

William J. “Bill” Paul, age 73 of Barneston passed away at his home on January 8, 2023. He was born in Beatrice on February 15, 1949 to Rudolph “Rudy” and Alma “Ruth” (Keefover) Paul. Bill was a graduate of Barneston High School. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from March 1, 1968 to December 6, 1971. He was the recipient of three Purple Heart medals. On November 25, 1986, he was united in marriage to Kathryn L. Taylor. He worked for the United States Postal Service for over 39 years, first as Postmaster in Barneston and then retired from the Summerfield, Kansas Post Office in 2009. Bill was a lifetime member of the Barneston American Legion Post # 356. As a kid, he and his brothers raised and broke horses. He enjoyed horses, farming, and spending time with his grandson.

Those left to mourn his passing are his brothers, Gary Paul and wife Donna and Dave Paul and wife Cyndi; sister, Vivian Fruehling and husband Bill Branch; stepdaughter, Shelly Colgrove-Habluetzel and husband Scott; grandson Jeramy Colgrove-Habluetzel; stepgrandson, Joseph Habluetzel and wife Tamara; stepgreat-grandsons, William and Charles Habluetzel; special friends, Josh and Monica Bursovsky; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy (2020); brother, Donald Paul; half-brother, Kevin Paul; and nephew, Casey Sanders.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Barneston Cemetery with military honors being rendered by the United States Navy and the Barneston Legion Post #356. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Barneston Rural Fire Department and the Barneston Legion Auxiliary with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bill’s online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.