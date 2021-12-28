William Robert Schuller, of Lincoln, passed away December 14, 2021 in Overland Park, KS. Bill was born November 1, 1935 in Odell, to Joseph and Estella Schuller. He graduated from Odell High School in 1953 and attended Fairbury Junior College for one year on a basketball scholarship. After his father fell ill, he returned home to help farm. Bill was drafted into the Army in 1957 and served two years as a radar technician stationed in Germany. When he returned to Odell, he met Roberta Switzer of Holmesville, who was teaching there. They married in Beatrice in 1960 following a three-month courtship and raised four children on the family farm west of Odell. In addition to farming, Bill was active in politics and the community, holding elected positions with the Gage County Democrats, the Norris Public Power District, and the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District. Bill retired from farming in 1993 and then moved to Lincoln. In retirement, Bill and Roberta were frequent travelers, enjoying time with children and grandchildren. Bill volunteered at Bryan Hospital and enjoyed working at numerous University of Nebraska sporting and entertainment events. He enjoyed meeting his friends at HyVee for coffee. Bill was quick to share a joke and to lend support to a neighbor in need.