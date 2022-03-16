William Rowe

William E. (Bill) Rowe

William E. (Bill) Rowe, 81 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at the Beatrice Community Hospital Monday afternoon, March 14, 2022. He was born on October 11, 1940 in Alliance to Frank and Marie (Kaps) Rowe. He was a graduate of Broadwater High School in Broadwater and a graduate of Vocational Technical School at SCC-Milford. Bill served his country in the United States Navy from January 9, 1958 – March 6, 1962. Bill and Mary Ann Detweiler were married on June 25, 1966 at the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice. He had been employed at Norris Public Power from 1964 until he retired in 2008. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice and had been an usher. Bill had coached several softball and baseball teams for many years and enjoyed hunting.

Survivors include wife Mary Ann; son Darren (Rhonda) Rowe; daughter Tricia (Scott) Hankins; granddaughter Anna Hankins; brother Tom (Cathy) Rowe; sister-in-law Jan (Kent) Schmieding; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Marie (Kaps) Rowe; sister Mary; and brother Jim.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Ronald Wakeman, PhD. officiating. Military honors will be provided at the church by the United States Navy. Visitation from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge.