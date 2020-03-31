William Schank

William Albert Schank Jr.
William "Bill" Albert Schank Jr., 76, of Beatrice, passed away March 26, 2020. He was born in Beatrice on October 29, 1943 to William and Ruby (Moslander) Schank Sr. He worked in law enforcement for over 30 years in the Las Vegas area staring as a Motorcycle Policeman, and later as Highway Patrol officer and Bailiff of the court. He was a Marine Veteran and enjoyed to cook and cars.
Bill is survived by his sister Shirley Hill along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda, and sister Beverly Malchol.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com
