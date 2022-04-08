William Warren

William F. “Bill” Warren, age 90 of Wymore passed away on April 5, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born in Table Rock on January 11, 1932 to Frank and Nettie (Camp) Warren. Bill was a 1951 graduate of Wymore High School. He served his country in the United States Navy and Army. On July 26, 1953, he was united in marriage to Norma Field. To this union, five children were born. Norma passed away in 1989. Bill then married Marjorie Hawes Trout on August 31, 1991. He worked for Cominco as a chemical operator for over 30 years while also working as a handyman. He was a member of the Blue Springs United Methodist Church where he enjoyed helping with the Willing Workers and the Church Bazaar. He also played spoons and harmonica in the Good News Band. Bill enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and listening to country and polka music.