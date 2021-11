William H. Wrigley, 99, of Fairbury, passed away October 31, 2021 in Fairbury. He was born February 15, 1922 to John & Wilma (Kroetsching) Wrigley in Derby, IA.

Services will be Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Fairbury. The family will greet friends Thursday evening from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials will go to the Blue Valley Food Pantry. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com