Willis Lee Amos

Willis Lee “Willie” Amos, 77 of Pawnee City, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Pawnee City Assisted Living, Pawnee City. He was born on May 13, 1943 in Pawnee City to John and Cecile (Werner) Amos.

Services 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Officiating Chaplain Doug Delhay. Visitation on Tuesday one hour before service at Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City. A livestream of services will be available on the Wherry Mortuary/Monument Facebook page for those not able to attend the service. Interment at the Pawnee City Cemetery, Pawnee City. Mask required at service and graveside. Memorials to family choice. Online condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com