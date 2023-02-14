Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Hofeling; son, Gary and wife Gayle Hofeling and their children, Jake, Derek and Sophia; two goddaughters, LeeAnn (Rulla) and husband Doug Jones and their children, Jamie Jones and her children, Dwight and Lisa Jones and their son, and Matt Jones, and Kim (Davison) and husband Kyle Bahnsen and their children, Nolan and Brookelynn; brother, Herman and wife Christina Hofeling; sister, Lydia Lindquist; nieces and nephews; dear friends, Burly and Genell Copas, Larry and Bev Weishan, and Richard and Lynn Pomajzl. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stanley, who died on May 7, 1977; sister, Marie Bartels; parents-in-law, Andrew and Sarah (Fetty) Petersen.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube page. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.