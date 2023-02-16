Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube page. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net.