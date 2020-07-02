Wilma Faye Sawyer
Wilma Faye Sawyer, 101, of Concordia, Kan. formerly of Beatrice passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Mount Joseph Senior Living Center in Concordia. She was born in rural Chester, Neb. on May 18, 1919 to Joseph “Chester” and Mabel (Throne) Sawyer. Wilma was baptized and confirmed in the Chester Methodist Church. She graduated from Chester High School in 1936 and later received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from UNL. Wilma taught in the Nebraska school system for 42 years, with 34 of those being in Beatrice.
She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice for over 65 years. She was in Deborah Circle, and a longtime member of the administrative council at church. Wilma was a member of the Area Retired School Personnel and Delta Kappa Gamma. Among the awards presented to Wilma over the years were the Mary Ellen Morgan award from Beatrice Community Players and “Friends of Education Association” Award from the Beatrice Educational Foundation. Wilma enjoyed traveling, keeping in contact with former colleagues and students and working crossword puzzles.
Wilma is survived by niece, Ann Gilkeson of Chandler, Ariz.; nephews, Ronald Gilkeson of Leoti, Kan., David Gilkeson and wife Vicki of Concordia and their two sons, Jason Gilkeson and wife Crystal and their girls, Britney and Jordan of Concordia and Erik Gilkeson, Chester, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Lorene Gilkeson; brother-in-law, Harmon Gilkeson; nephew, Robert Gilkeson; aunts; uncles; and six cousins.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Chester Cemetery, rural Chester, Neb. with Pastor Brian Faust officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary. A memorial is established to the Beatrice Educational Foundation. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory of Beatrice in charge.
Service information
10:00AM
N. Hwy 81
Chester, NE 68372
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.