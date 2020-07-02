× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilma Faye Sawyer

Wilma Faye Sawyer, 101, of Concordia, Kan. formerly of Beatrice passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Mount Joseph Senior Living Center in Concordia. She was born in rural Chester, Neb. on May 18, 1919 to Joseph “Chester” and Mabel (Throne) Sawyer. Wilma was baptized and confirmed in the Chester Methodist Church. She graduated from Chester High School in 1936 and later received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from UNL. Wilma taught in the Nebraska school system for 42 years, with 34 of those being in Beatrice.

She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice for over 65 years. She was in Deborah Circle, and a longtime member of the administrative council at church. Wilma was a member of the Area Retired School Personnel and Delta Kappa Gamma. Among the awards presented to Wilma over the years were the Mary Ellen Morgan award from Beatrice Community Players and “Friends of Education Association” Award from the Beatrice Educational Foundation. Wilma enjoyed traveling, keeping in contact with former colleagues and students and working crossword puzzles.