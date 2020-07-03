Wilma Faye Sawyer
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Chester Cemetery, rural Chester, Neb. with Pastor Brian Faust officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary. A memorial is established to the Beatrice Educational Foundation. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com
To send flowers to the family of Wilma Sawyer, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.