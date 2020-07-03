Wilma Faye Sawyer

Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Chester Cemetery, rural Chester, Neb. with Pastor Brian Faust officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary. A memorial is established to the Beatrice Educational Foundation. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com