Wilma M. Nieveen, 90, of Sterling, died Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. She was born on July 28, 1932 in rural Adams, to Thomas and Minnie (Muhlhausen) Remmers. Wilma was baptized by Rev. J.B. Reents at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church in Adams. Her confirmation verse was Matthew 24:13 “But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.” She attended country schools in the Adams area and graduated from Adams High School in 1949. Wilma attended Midland Lutheran College and then taught at four different country schools near Adams, Clatonia and Sterling. She was also employed at Midwest Life Insurance Company in Lincoln for over a year. Wilma married Nanco Nieveen on September 18, 1953 at the American Lutheran Church of Adams. They moved to Sterling in 1953 and were blessed with three sons, Wesley, Kelvin and Thomas. Wilma worked at the Bank of Sterling for seven years. When she and Nanco purchased the Sterling Grain Company she was the grain merchandiser/bookkeeper there for 25 years. After they sold the Grain Company she continued selling crop and hail insurance and started her own agency managing it until 2009. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling; where she served on the church council, played the organ, music committee, bell choir chairman, and assisted in acquiring the grand piano for the church. Wilma was a board member and former officer of Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging. She was a long-time piano teacher in Sterling and really enjoyed her students. Wilma was a former member of the SE Nebraska Community Band where she played the clarinet for 16 years. She was secretary for the Sterling Cemetery for 15 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially taking European trips, making quilts and church banners, and doing family genealogy.