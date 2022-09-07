Wilma Moon

Wilma B. (Luedders) Moon

Wilma B. (Luedders) Moon, 98 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on October 24, 1923 at Herkimer, KS to Herman and Sophia (Niemeier) Luedders. Wilma married Leasel “Lee” Moon on June 14, 1947 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Bremen, KS. Wilma was a homemaker all of her life and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She enjoyed quilting, baking, flowers, gardening and helping raise her grandchildren.

Wilma is survived by her children, John Moon and wife Patricia, Bob Moon and wife Sharon, both of Beatrice, Barb Harms and husband Dave of Lubbock, TX; grandchildren, Richard Moon and wife Deanne, Alex Moon, Adam Moon and wife Shannon, Andrew Moon and wife Sara, Nathan Harms, Alicia McClanahan and husband Jeff, Erica Boerger and husband Joshua, Brad Achtemeier and wife Michelle; 18 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Fred Maddox of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee on October 15, 2010; daughter, Vicky Moon; grandson, Rene Farley; brothers, Art, Helmuth, Laverne, Orvil; and sisters, Leona Maddox, Edna Wilkinson and Mabel Riekenberg.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the church basement. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Community Food Pantry in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.