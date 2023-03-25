Wilma Snyder

Wilma Arlene Koher Snyder, 98, passed away on March 22, 2023, at the age of 98 years, six months, and 15 days.

Wilma was born on September 7, 1924 at Edgar, Nebraska, to Harry and Velma Hattan Koher. Two years later, her sister Doreta completed the family. The family lived above the depot in Burchard, Nebraska, where her father served asstation master. Wilma graduated with honors from Burchard High School in 1941. She was awarded a college scholarship, which she turned down in order to take

care of her mother, who was ill with multiple sclerosis. She served for a time as telephone operator in Burchard.

Wilma married Leonard Dale Snyder on December 26, 1945. At first, the couple lived in Burchard to be able to help with her mother's care. The family then lived near Holmesville, close to the Blue River. Five children were born to this union: Lesa, Meredith Lynn, Johnny, Mary Beth, and Annette. Meredith Lynn died in infancy. In 1959, the family moved to the farm north of Liberty where Leonard

farmed.

As the children grew up, Wilma was busy gardening, leading 4-H, entertaining the Pleasant Hill Extension Club, attending Bible Study classes, and teaching Sunday school and acting as deacon for the Holmesville Church of the Brethren. She freely shared her musical talents, playing the piano and organ at church and accompanying soloists at funerals and weddings. As the children grew up, she formed The Snyder Family Singers with her four children. She had a lifelong love for animals, dating from a childhood pet dog named Mattress. She raised pedigreed English Springer Spaniels while on the farm, along with chickens, turkeys, and numerous cats. Her hospitality was legendary. When she

could no longer entertain, she encouraged others with phone calls and handwritten notes.

After her children graduated from high school, she began a prison ministry, visiting prisoners on death row. She continued in this ministry for 17 years, educating herself and becoming a licensed minister of the Church of the Brethren, so that she could share the love of Christ with those lonely and troubled men. When one of the inmates was executed, she was present, and she helped to find him a decent burial place outside the prison walls.

She is survived by her children, John (Becky) Snyder, Mary Beth (Marty) Tuttle, Annette (Lowell) Dell, son-in-law Arnie Eichenberger, grandchildren Eric and Evan Eichenberger and Marla Sohl, Rachel and Casey Snyder, James, William, Marshall and Grant Tuttle, Rosanna Dell Henning, Laura Dell-Haro, and Silas Dell, 14 great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Gladys Snyder. She was

preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leonard, her infant daughter Meredith Lynn, her daughter Lesa, and her sister Doreta, as well as numerous in laws and other relatives.

A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the Holmesville Church of the Brethren, with Ken Tubbesing officiating. A private family graveside service will take place at an earlier time. There is no visitation planned. A memorial has been established to the American Cancer Society and Multiple Sclerosis Association with the funeral home in charge. For further service information and Livestream possibilities visit www.ghchapel.com

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Psalm 117:15

