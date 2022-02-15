Wilmer Schlake

Wilmer Harlan Schlake

Wilmer Harlan Schlake, 93, of Beatrice passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Homestead House of Beatrice. He was born on November 7, 1928, to Miley F. and Sophia (Ewers) Schlake in Beatrice. He attended Highland Center Grade School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1946. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Wilmer served his country in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge for his service in 1952. Wilmer married Eleanor Folkerts on February 24, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. He farmed near Pickrell for two years then farmed near Blue Springs for 53 years until he retired and moved to Beatrice in 2007. He was a past member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church rural Beatrice and current member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Wilmer was a Director on the Lower Big Blue NRD for 23 years and also served on the Five Rivers RCD for 20 years and then was a member at large until 2016. He was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer. He was a member of the Gage County Agricultural Society, Beatrice American Legion Post #27, and past member of the Marysville Cross Trailers Square Dance Club.

Survivors include son, Delferd of rural Blue Springs; daughters, Denise (Gerald) Schlake-Ideus of rural Filley, Donita (Randy) Weyer of rural Blue Springs, and Doreen (LeRoy) Janzen of Beatrice; grandchildren, Rebecca (Tim) Criswell of Kansas City, MO, David (Ashley) Schlake of Adams, Brent (Debi) Schlake of rural Blue Springs, Christina (Tyrone, Jr.) Jurgena of Fairbury, Tricia (Sam) Lohmeier of Beatrice, Alicia (Johnny) Amazan of Indianapolis IN, Heather (Jeff) Ebert of Eau Claire, WI; step grandchildren, Jerod (Cally) Ideus of Filley, Jaci (Rita) Ideus-Machado of Turlock, CA and Cassie (Kurt) Boyer of Elkhorn, NE; fifteen great-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Leland (Alice) Schlake of rural Pickrell; sisters-in-law, Arlene Schlake of Kansas City, MO, Norma Foreman and Delores Schlake both of Lincoln, Marilyn Folkerts of Adams, Melinda Buel of Hickman, Marian Heffley of Bermuda Dunes CA, Evelyn Kisling of Lincoln and Irene (Thees) Busboom of Beatrice; special friend, Idana Perkins of Barnes, KS and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor T (Folkerts) Schlake (March 12, 2005); parents, Miley F. and Sophia Schlake; son, Merlin Schlake (October 9, 1956); daughter-in-law, Sara Schlake; grandson, Brian Schlake; great-granddaughter, Alexandra Jurgena; brothers, Harold Schlake, Vernon Schlake, Miley Schlake and LeRoy Schlake; sister, Leona Dorn and husband John; parents-in-law, George and Sadie Folkerts; sister-in-law, Jean Schnuelle; brothers-in-law, Gerald Folkerts and Dennis Buel and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. A family prayer service will take place at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery of rural Beatrice at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Visitation will be at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.