Wiona M. Jurgens
Wiona M. Jurgens, 88, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on January 29, 1932, at Beatrice to Henry and Marie Fritzen Parde. She attended Ehmen country school and graduated from Filley High School in 1949. On August 9, 1953, she married Harvey Jurgens at Zion Lutheran Church. They lived and farmed east of Pickrell and also milked dairy cows. In 1996, she moved into Beatrice and worked as a bath aid for 14 years at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center retiring in 2004 after being injured in a motor vehicle accident. She was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell where she was baptized and confirmed and was an active member of WELCA. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with a big circle of friends. Wiona loved playing cards, board games, going out to eat, and socializing with everyone. She also enjoyed Husker football and the Kansas City Royals.
Survivors include her son, Kenny (Michelle) Jurgens of Pickrell; two daughters, Carol (Jay) Boyer of Liberty and Jody (Tom) Byam of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Aimee (Todd) Semin, Darick (Sarah) Jurgens, Morgan (Derek) Kostal, Adrienne (Sean) Kennedy, Taylor (Matt) Schmidt, Kole Jurgens, and Kody Jurgens; seven great-grandchildren, Seth Semin, Drew and Cooper Jurgens, Easton and Adalynne Kostal, Breccan Kennedy, Barrett Schmidt, and Baby Schmidt due in December; brother, Lavern Parde of Beatrice; two sisters-in-law, Elsie Zimmerman and Evelyn Meints, both of Beatrice; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marie Fritzen Parde; her husband, Harvey, who died on December 6, 1995; two sisters, Doris (John) Gronewold and Evelyn (Arthur) Zimmerman; brothers-in-law, Henry Zimmerman and Vernon Meints; sisters-in-law, Marlene Parde and Esther Parde; parents-in-law, Harm and Sophia Jurgens.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Masks are suggested at the church. The service will also be streamed on the church Facebook page. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the church annex. The body will lie in state on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.
