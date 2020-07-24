Wiona M. Jurgens, 88, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on January 29, 1932, at Beatrice to Henry and Marie Fritzen Parde. She attended Ehmen country school and graduated from Filley High School in 1949. On August 9, 1953, she married Harvey Jurgens at Zion Lutheran Church. They lived and farmed east of Pickrell and also milked dairy cows. In 1996, she moved into Beatrice and worked as a bath aid for 14 years at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center retiring in 2004 after being injured in a motor vehicle accident. She was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell where she was baptized and confirmed and was an active member of WELCA. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with a big circle of friends. Wiona loved playing cards, board games, going out to eat, and socializing with everyone. She also enjoyed Husker football and the Kansas City Royals.