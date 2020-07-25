Wiona M. Jurgens

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Masks are suggested at the church. The service will also be streamed on the church Facebook page. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the church annex. The body will lie in state on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net