Zelma Drake

Zelma I. (Sapp) Drake
Zelma I. (Sapp) Drake, age 98, of Norfolk, formerly of Beatrice, passed away at 98 years, 9 months, and 10 days on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Norfolk Nebraska Veterans Home, where she had lived for over 6 years. Zelma was born to Hurless and Emma (Hubka) Sapp, in Virginia, the third of 7 children. Zelma attended Filley Schools through 12th grade and Peru College. She taught in rural schools, near Beatrice. In later years, she worked for Hills Furniture and was a part time postal clerk. Zelma married Kenneth Drake of Liberty on May 16, 1948 in Beatrice at the First Christian Church. They were blessed with three children, Gary, Karen, and Mike. Zelma loved the Mission Creek Community, the Drake family farm, 4-H with the kids at the Pawnee County Fair, her gardens, flowers, painting houses, fences or natural scenery, and having family and friends stop in or stay for dinner, cards, and dominoes. Her poems were written to honor family and friends. Her T-E-N Extension Club were loyal and supportive friends for life. Zelma taught Sunday School about 30 years, and loved any service or activity with the Mission Creek Church family. After changes in Ken's health, they moved to Beatrice where they resided from 1984-2014. She and Ken became members of the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice.
Zelma was preceded in death by her husband Ken after 68 years of marriage, sisters Veloura (husband Glen) Barnard and Irene (husband Guy) Brubaker, brothers Ray (wife Lenora) Sapp, Dean (wife Elnora) Sapp, Lee (wife Helene) Sapp and Bill Sapp, sisters Gladys (husband Robert) Crom and Elda Marie (husband Gordon) Brooks. She is survived by her children Gary (wife Yvonne) Drake of Junction City, KS, Michael (wife Jean) Drake of Norfolk, and Karen (husband Dave) McWilliams of Lincoln, sisters-in-law Lucille (husband Bill) Sapp and Rose (husband Dean) Sapp, eight grandchildren Bryan (wife Georgia) Drake, Heather (husband Kory) Krueger, Brooke (husband Brian) Petermann, Charles (wife Dani) Drake, April (husband Doug) Benson, Levi (wife Courtney) Drake, Laura Drake, and Kalen (husband Mark) Sanders, sixteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Pawnee County Fair Foundation or the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice.