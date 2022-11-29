Zelma Drake

Zelma I. (Sapp) Drake, age 98, of Norfolk, formerly of Beatrice, passed away at 98 years, 9 months, and 10 days on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Norfolk Nebraska Veterans Home, where she had lived for over 6 years. Zelma was born to Hurless and Emma (Hubka) Sapp, in Virginia, the third of 7 children. Zelma attended Filley Schools through 12th grade and Peru College. She taught in rural schools, near Beatrice. In later years, she worked for Hills Furniture and was a part time postal clerk. Zelma married Kenneth Drake of Liberty on May 16, 1948 in Beatrice at the First Christian Church. They were blessed with three children, Gary, Karen, and Mike. Zelma loved the Mission Creek Community, the Drake family farm, 4-H with the kids at the Pawnee County Fair, her gardens, flowers, painting houses, fences or natural scenery, and having family and friends stop in or stay for dinner, cards, and dominoes. Her poems were written to honor family and friends. Her T-E-N Extension Club were loyal and supportive friends for life. Zelma taught Sunday School about 30 years, and loved any service or activity with the Mission Creek Church family. After changes in Ken's health, they moved to Beatrice where they resided from 1984-2014. She and Ken became members of the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice.