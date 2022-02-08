Zoe (Parrish) Tart, 57 years of age, of Wymore passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on February 12, 1964 in Beatrice to Kenneth and Donna (Catlin) Parrish. Zoe was born an Army brat and much of her childhood was spent traveling and living coast to coast until finally moving back to Beatrice where she attended school. She married Steve Tart on January 16, 1983 and later divorced. They were blessed with 3 children: Jeremiah, Lacie and Stevie. Zoe was a dedicated care giver. She worked for decades as a CNA/CMA over the years. Zoe worked at BSDC, Beatrice Manor, Tabitha and the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society where she became the dietary director. In 2005, Zoe met and fell in love with Warren Bartels and helped raise his 3 children: Michalle, Dustin and Ashley. She enjoyed rock concerts, camping, hiking, fishing, boating, her garden, canning and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.