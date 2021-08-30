 Skip to main content
Odell celebrates Community Day
Odell celebrates Community Day

Another day has come and gone for the Odell community, with lots of fun, laughs and celebration.

Odell Community Day took place Saturday, with a corn hole tournament, car and tractor shows, and games in the park.

The winner of the redneck-themed parade was Kotas Construction.

“Bathtub Bandits” members Josie Vitosh, Barb Beekman, Brock Vitosh, Travis Robeson, Holden Rees and Jace Bures won the “Redneck Olympiks”, which included bale stacking on a trailer, steer head roping, milking a cow, a stick horse barrel relay race, and building a corral.

First place in the rib cook-off went to Blake Vitosh, with second place going to Travis Reiman, and third place to Tom Penner.

Brittney Kotas, Co-President of the Odell Area Community Enrichment group, thanked the Diller Locker for donating the ribs for the cook-off. She said the Odell Day committee thought it was a great time, with a lot of event participating from the community.

“We are thankful for all the volunteers that help make this happen,” Kotas said. “We couldn’t do any of this without all the time the volunteers put into this event, and we are looking forward to building on this day for years to come.”

