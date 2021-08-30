Odell celebrates Community Day

Members of the Kotas Construction float get out and run around the vehicle during the Odell Community Day parade Saturday evening. The parade was Redneck themed, with this group winning best use of theme.
Junior members of the Odell Volunteer Fire Department spray parade goers with water guns.
Odell Community Day Grand Marshall Mark Billesbach and his family ride in the parade Saturday evening.
The State Bank of Odell participates in the Community Day parade with a giant piggy bank float.
The Diller-Odell high school band performs in the Community Day parade on Saturday.
The Horseshoe Farmer's Band performs in the Odell Community Day parade.
The Diller Community Club pulls a float of downtown Diller through downtown Odell during the Community Day parade.
"Redneck Olympiks" teams try to rope a steer made of metal and hay on Main Street during Odell Community Day.
A "Redneck Olympiks" member attempts to milk a wooden cow as part of an event at Odell Community Day on Saturday.
A "Redneck Olympiks" team stacks hay on Main Street in Odell.
More junior Odell Volunteer Fire and Rescue members wave out of a fire truck during this years' Community Day parade.
Another day has come and gone for the Odell community, with lots of fun, laughs and celebration.
Odell Community Day took place Saturday, with a corn hole tournament, car and tractor shows, and games in the park.
The winner of the redneck-themed parade was Kotas Construction.
“Bathtub Bandits” members Josie Vitosh, Barb Beekman, Brock Vitosh, Travis Robeson, Holden Rees and Jace Bures won the “Redneck Olympiks”, which included bale stacking on a trailer, steer head roping, milking a cow, a stick horse barrel relay race, and building a corral.
First place in the rib cook-off went to Blake Vitosh, with second place going to Travis Reiman, and third place to Tom Penner.
Brittney Kotas, Co-President of the Odell Area Community Enrichment group, thanked the Diller Locker for donating the ribs for the cook-off. She said the Odell Day committee thought it was a great time, with a lot of event participating from the community.
“We are thankful for all the volunteers that help make this happen,” Kotas said. “We couldn’t do any of this without all the time the volunteers put into this event, and we are looking forward to building on this day for years to come.”
