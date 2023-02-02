The Corner Bar in Odell is a hometown establishment that has something for every age.

While the bar has been a part of the community for many years, it had been closed for two years prior to a few community members purchasing it.

The Corner Bar is owned by Tanner and Anne Parde, Scott Lane, and Brock Vitosh.

Co-owner Anne Parde said the community didn’t want to see it closed.

“After games at the high school or activities, people wanted to come have a burger, relax or just hang out.”

Parde noted that when she was working on some of the vendor licenses before they opened, she found records dating back to 1907.

Manager Nate Leach said the community really came together to help get the renovations done.

“It’s a farming community and everyone knows everyone here,” he said.

He said people come from a 75–100-mile radius to eat at the bar and is well supported by the community.

“Business has been beyond what we expected,” he said. “It’s been amazing.”

Leach grew up in Beatrice but lived and worked in Nashville most of his life.

“I’ve always had a passion for working in this industry.”

When he started renovating in September, he wanted to be sure the bar offered something for every interest. With an eclectic decorative style, there are antiques, games, sports and influences from around the world.

“People will look around and the different things on the walls will start conversations,” Parde said.

There are table games and machines, as well as a park across the street.

“We have some of the best burgers in the area, but we are just starting to offer the Philly Steak Sandwich too,” he said. “It’s a basic menu and want to keep it simple. We will offer specials with influence from Nashville and other areas.”

Dominic Richardson has been working as a cook for 30 years in Philadelphia. He moved to Beatrice to spend time with a high school friend and met Leach.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” he said. “I’ve been to four different countries and throughout the United States. Odell and the area has some of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

“I like to stay humble about my abilities, but I can cook anything. I just care about the guests and please them. I have a passion to make people happy and do that through cooking.”

There is a full-service bar with drink specials during the week.

Open hours are Monday to Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. with the grill being on from 4 -8:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday evening the bar is open from 4 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. with the fryer on until 9 p.m.

The beer garden will be open in the summer.

Parde said Odell has a lot to offer as a community.

“People staying at the Rice Lodge have some entertainment with the grocery store, some clothing boutiques, and an ice cream store,” she said. “We have a bank, a graphic t-shirt shop and other businesses that all support us as much as we support them."