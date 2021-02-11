Odell Market continues to provide more than groceries for the community

A fundamental part of any small town is having a place to pick up a necessity that was forgotten on the last trip to town, chat leisurely about new gossip with neighbors over coffee, get a quick last-minute meal option, and overall just find out what’s new around town.

For many years in Odell, those tasks could all be accomplished at the Odell Market on Main Street.

Almost five years ago, the future of the market was briefly called into question when owners Perry and Sharon Gydesen decided to retire, and no perspective owners for the business were in sight. In response, roughly 85 community members decided to band together and purchase the community staple.

Angie Waller, Odell Market’s current manager, said she has no idea how many people own it today, but that several volunteers help stock and maintain the business.