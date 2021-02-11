Odell Market continues to provide more than groceries for the community

A fundamental part of any small town is having a place to pick up a necessity that was forgotten on the last trip to town, chat leisurely about new gossip with neighbors over coffee, get a quick last-minute meal option, and overall just find out what’s new around town.
For many years in Odell, those tasks could all be accomplished at the Odell Market on Main Street.
Almost five years ago, the future of the market was briefly called into question when owners Perry and Sharon Gydesen decided to retire, and no perspective owners for the business were in sight. In response, roughly 85 community members decided to band together and purchase the community staple.
Angie Waller, Odell Market’s current manager, said she has no idea how many people own it today, but that several volunteers help stock and maintain the business.
“I think it’s kind of the heart of any small town,” Waller said. “You have to have some place to get something to drink, snacks, last-minute things. We have people that do all of their grocery shopping here, which we’d like to see more of. We’re looking at pricing, so we can be a little more competitive. I’ve been looking at other prices and we aren’t any higher than anybody else, really. We may not have the variety that everybody else has, but we do have quite a bit of variety, actually, for as small as we are.”
Waller said that if the Odell Market weren’t there, people would have to travel to Wymore or Beatrice any time they needed groceries. The market also has amenities those businesses don’t have, including home-cooked meals by previous owner, Sharon Gydesen, on Wednesdays, warm hamburgers and cheeseburgers on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Hunt Brothers Pizza and wings every day.
“It’s just a nice thing to have in a small town, especially if you need sugar to finish your cookies or something for grilling out, all you have to do is run down here as opposed to not having it and driving 20, 30 minutes,” Waller said.
Having the market in town also provides potential work experience for local students from Diller-Odell Public Schools.
“It’s a work study we just started in the last couple of weeks,” special education teacher Michelle Goeking said. “Angie was nice enough to let several of our students come down and work for about a 45 minute time period…It’s really nice for them to get these life skills and be able to learn these type of things. Hopefully this might turn into a job opportunity for our students. We’re just grateful for the Odell market having our kids working here.”
Due to the winter weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, Waller said the market has started offering delivery options. She said people can call in orders at 402-766-4177, and that the market will accept cards or a charge account over the phone, as well as a check or cash.
“It might not be right away,” Waller cautioned. “There’s usually two people here over lunch, and there’s usually two people in the evenings, so one of them could run it to them. So that is an option, as well, that I thought would be much appreciated, and I think it’s much needed, with the areas around us doing the same thing.”
Waller said they’re also working to purchase a Point-of-Sale system to help with ordering, and that down the road she’d like to be able to do some ordering online.
Overall, Waller said she wants people to stop in and just see all the market has to offer, and that she’s open-minded to ordering new items to the store.
“With the big wholesalers having huge minimum orders, we kind of have to get creative with our suppliers,” Waller said. “So sometimes things are a little higher at times, but that is why. I think we’re pretty competitive with what the other stores are…And I’m going to have some baskets in here, especially for guys that don’t like to go shopping, so they can maybe pick something up last-minute, or if they have a last-minute teacher gift, we’ll have a few of those little things around too.”