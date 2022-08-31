Odell native participates in prosperity program

Ashtyn Humphreys of Odell was selected as an intern with the Rural Fellows program this summer.

As a part of the Rural Prosperity program with the University of Nebraska, Humphreys worked in Scottsbluff County with the Visitors Bureau and Tourism.

Humphreys is a Junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with Ag Economics as a major. In addition, she has a minor in Ag Communications and the Engler Entrepreneur program.

“I learned about the internship through a class and thought it would be a good experience,” said Humphreys. “I made application and then interviewed.”

Rural communities apply to have students in their areas with specific needs they want to have addressed. The students that are accepted are matched with communities.

Humphreys said she was paired with another University of Nebraska Student, Ben Murengezi. Murengezi is from Rowanda, Africa.

“It was a great experience to learn more about cultural differences and get his perspective too,” said Humphreys.

Another friend she made while she was interning was from Texas Tech.

The team worked with the Scottsbluff National Monument, The Legacy of the Plains Museum and with the county fair. Humphreys and Murengezi surveyed visitors. At the end of each day they put the data in a spreadsheet and highlight areas of importance.

“They wanted to know why people were coming to Scottsbluff and if they were hitting their target market with their advertising,” said Humphreys.

“We presented the information with the County Commissioners and the Tourism Board,” said Humphreys.

Humphreys said that she has been considering a job with Extension after college because she loved her time in 4-H, but found in this experience that there are so many things she could do to work with the fair and working with youth.

“I loved all my experiences through 4-H. I want to be able to share that with other youth,” said Humphreys.

Humphreys said she is open to other types of learning because she had such a good experience with the Rural Fellows program.