Odell to host Community Day on Saturday

“The Redneck Olympics are where we will have a team of six people do things related to farming or ranching, based on the speed of their team,” Kotas said. “The events will be bale stacking on a trailer, steer head roping, milking a cow, building a corral and a stick horse barrel relay race. We’re excited to try it out this year, because we feel like with it being around the time of the parade, we always have that be a bit of entertainment for the evening.”

Those interested in joining the Redneck Olympics can call 402-520-0040 to register.

The day ends at 9 p.m. with a fireworks display on the south end of downtown.

Kotas said she’s thankful for all of the sponsors that have donated towards Odell Community Day this year.

“OACE is our community group, where we give back to the community in different ways, with donating money to the Odell library so they can have their summer reading program, we have assisted with funding for the volleyball team for the improvements of the Wymore baseball field,” Kotas explained. “We also have two scholarships we give out every year to the graduating seniors. So our main goal is just to try and better the community that we live in, and also assist anybody that would need help with funding.”

