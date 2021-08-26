Odell to host Community Day on Saturday

Odell's Community Day is returning this Saturday.
“We feel like Odell Day is a day that we’re able to give back to our community members and the surrounding areas of Odell, to have a celebration, to get together and allow families to come and have their kids do activities for free, and just have a nice time for the community to get together in fellowship,” said Brittney Kotas, Co-President of the Odell Area Community Enrichment group, an organizer for the event.
Events start at 9 a.m., with a corn hole tournament beside the Odell Community Building, located at 202 Main St. The tournament is limited to the first 33 teams, and registration is between 8-8:45 a.m.
Also at 9 a.m. is a rib cooking contest outside the Fire Hall, located at 201 Maple St., and registration for the show and shine car show at Sutton Repair, located at 101 Main St.
Starting at noon, there will be a classic tractor and engine display downtown, the 10th annual car show, and a chicken barbecue at the Community Building sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
There will be several events at Odell Park in the afternoon, including a bounce house from 2-6 p.m., an ice cream social from 3-5p.m., airbrush tattoos from 3-5 p.m., and food from Julie’s Hotdogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In the evening, Back Alley BBQ will be downtown from 4-8 p.m. There will also be an egg toss on Main Street, followed by a redneck themed parade starting at 7 p.m., and the Redneck Olympics at 7:45 p.m.
“The Redneck Olympics are where we will have a team of six people do things related to farming or ranching, based on the speed of their team,” Kotas said. “The events will be bale stacking on a trailer, steer head roping, milking a cow, building a corral and a stick horse barrel relay race. We’re excited to try it out this year, because we feel like with it being around the time of the parade, we always have that be a bit of entertainment for the evening.”
Those interested in joining the Redneck Olympics can call 402-520-0040 to register.
The day ends at 9 p.m. with a fireworks display on the south end of downtown.
Kotas said she’s thankful for all of the sponsors that have donated towards Odell Community Day this year.
“OACE is our community group, where we give back to the community in different ways, with donating money to the Odell library so they can have their summer reading program, we have assisted with funding for the volleyball team for the improvements of the Wymore baseball field,” Kotas explained. “We also have two scholarships we give out every year to the graduating seniors. So our main goal is just to try and better the community that we live in, and also assist anybody that would need help with funding.”