Odell to host Run 4 Fun

The 16th Annual Run 4 Fun in Odell is now taking registrations. 

Runners can chose the 1 mile, 5k or 5 mile on out and back course with few rolling hills and a mixture of pavement/gravel. Register online or by mail by June 10 to be guaranteed a t-shirt on event day. Race day and late registrations accepted and will get shirt at later date.

Packet pick up and registration at 7 a.m. and races start at 8 a.m. Entry fee includes shirt and post race refreshments. Age group awards after event. This event is a fundraiser for community improvements. Contact Julie at 402-641-5746 with questions or watch Facebook event page for details. Online registration available at getmeregistered.com/Run4FunOdell

