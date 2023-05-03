Bones found near Adams last month were determined to have not come from a human.

On Sunday, April 23 the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an area east of Adams on East Birch Road for a suspicious incident involving a citizen who had come across some children’s shoes, a child’s toy, and some skeletal bones in an area of trees south of Birch Road.

A press release stated the caller was concerned because the bones appeared to be a rib cage and spine of a small child.

An investigator responded to the scene, interviewed the reporting party, and was taken to the site where the person had found the items.

The investigator surveyed the scene and was able to consult with the Nebraska State Archeologist, who verified that the bones were not human, but were those of a small mammal.

The investigator notified the caller and the landowner, who was also on scene, that the remains were not human.