Officials search for missing Jefferson County woman
Officials search for missing Jefferson County woman

  • Updated
The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking any information regarding the disappearance of a Jefferson County woman.

Linda Dillard, 55, has been missing since the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 16, when she was last seen in the rural Table Rock area.

Dillard is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances. A press release stated she is a white female, 5’0”, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, possibly dyed blonde or wearing a wig. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, a white and purple wig, and brown, lace-up sandal boots.

She has several tattoos. Dillard sometimes walks with a cane and has a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to walk long distances.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or information about her disappearance is urged to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips are completely anonymous and can be submitted via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this investigation. Tips to Nebraska Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

Linda Dillard

Linda Dillard
