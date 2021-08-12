Officials welcome new name for NPS site in Gage County

It was announced earlier this year that Homestead National Monument of America, the NPS site west of Beatrice, would be renamed Homestead National Historical Park. The new name was welcomed this week with a ceremony that featured several area leaders who discussed Homestead’s significance to the area, and what may result from the anime change.

“What this name change really means in the long term, not only removing confusion to the park visitors and what this National Park Service Site represents, but it also I think represents the possibilities,” said Homestead superintendent Mark Engler. “Possibilities from the standpoint of what will happen here and what could happen here from the standpoint of the economic wellbeing of our community. Research shows that with such a name change that we could see a change in visitation. We think that visitation will go up and increase because we think people will understand what we represent with the story that we tell.”