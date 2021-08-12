Officials welcome new name for NPS site in Gage County

Members of the community gathered Wednesday to celebrate a new name for Gage County’s National Park Service site.
It was announced earlier this year that Homestead National Monument of America, the NPS site west of Beatrice, would be renamed Homestead National Historical Park. The new name was welcomed this week with a ceremony that featured several area leaders who discussed Homestead’s significance to the area, and what may result from the anime change.
“What this name change really means in the long term, not only removing confusion to the park visitors and what this National Park Service Site represents, but it also I think represents the possibilities,” said Homestead superintendent Mark Engler. “Possibilities from the standpoint of what will happen here and what could happen here from the standpoint of the economic wellbeing of our community. Research shows that with such a name change that we could see a change in visitation. We think that visitation will go up and increase because we think people will understand what we represent with the story that we tell.”
Legislation renaming the National Park Service site was signed into law in January.
The bill was introduced by Congressman Adrian Smith, who told representatives that the word “monument” evokes images of a single statue, or natural feature, which does not fit the description of Homestead.
“The community support is so important for a facility like this,” Smith said during the ceremony. “To see the more recent developments here with the new building, the architecture alone for this building here just speaks volumes for the community support of reflecting on our heritage.”
The National Park Service site features a heritage museum, education center, hiking trails and 100 acres of restored tallgrass prairie.
Rich Hovendick, Vice President of the Friends of Homestead, previously said the bill was first introduced around 2009, but did not get out of committee.
The Homestead Act of 1862, signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln, allowed American citizens to earn ownership of a portion of the vast public lands in the western United States that was owned by the federal government. Homestead National Historical Park was established to commemorate the first claim under the Homestead Act.
Ultimately the federal government granted titles to 10 percent of the land in the United States through this program.
By the time the Homestead Act ended, more than 270 million acres were distributed, and there were approximately four million claims for land filed. The first homestead claim was by Daniel Freeman on land where Homestead is now located.
Homestead attracted an estimated 61,000 visitors in 2019 alone, and 70,000 visitors to Gage County in 2018. The previous year eclipsed all others when an all-time attendance record of 123,400 visitors was set in 2017.