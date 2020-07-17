Ohio company purchases Beatrice biodiesel plant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Ohio company has purchased the former biodiesel plant in Beatrice, with plans to have it operating early next year.

Property transfer records indicate Duonix Beatrice sold the plant to Corn Oil Renewable Energy LLC for $11.7 million.

Corn Oil Renewable Energy LLC is operated by Marathon Petroleum Corporation out of Findlay, Ohio.

Katie Merx, Marathon senior communications manager, said in an emailed statement that the company plans to use the former biodiesel facility to aggregate and pretreat agricultural feedstocks that are used to make renewable diesel.

She said there will be around 20 employees at the plant, with most being hired from the Gage County area.

Marathon expects the facility to be operational in early 2021.

Trevor Lee, director of the NGage economic development group, said it’s a positive step for Gage County that will create local jobs.

“Rather than have an idle plant sitting there, we’ll have a functional plant with jobs created,” he said. “It’s definitely a positive thing for the area.”