An Oklahoma man was arrested in Beatrice for drug distribution and weapon offenses following a traffic stop.

On Sunday, a Beatrice police officer spotted a dark-colored truck with Oklahoma license plates traveling north on Sixth Street just before midnight with a headlight out.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as 46-year-old Michael E. Loviscek of Lawton, Okla.

A records check revealed there was an active warrant for Loviscek out of Oklahoma, and he was placed under arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, arrest documents state police found a baggie with a white crystal substance in the center console. They also found two clear pipes with a white substance inside them, in addition to a pistol that had five rounds in the magazine, with the magazine in the gun.

A digital scale was also in the vehicle, and a bag containing a pack of zipper bags and another scale was also found, in addition to more drugs that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

In addition to the warrant, Loviscek was placed under arrest for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug money, possession of a firearm during a drug violation and having a broken headlight.