Old Settlers Days returns
Beatrice police arrested a woman for possessing drugs following a weekend traffic stop.
Beatrice officials hope a building that’s been condemned for years will soon be removed from the downtown Beatrice landscape.
A fast food restaurant in Beatrice will be demolished this year to make room for a new building.
An Adams man was sentenced to probation Wednesday after being arrested for driving a combine while under the influence last year.
The Beatrice Community Food Pantry is expected to move to a new location after reaching a lease agreement with the city.
CORTLAND -- Lindsey Oelling’s dream of owning a vintage-themed bakery with family and friends working by her side, 1920s jazz music and custom…
Three downtown improvement projects totaling $127,000 were approved by the Beatrice City Council Monday night.