On the hunt
On the hunt

In around 10 minutes Saturday, the 4,000 Easter eggs were claimed.

Hundreds of kids armed with bags and baskets scanned the area behind the Veterans Club Saturday, during the annual Easter egg hunt in Beatrice.

The egg hunt has had several locations over the years, and returned to a traditional format for 2021 after it was turned into a drive-thru event last year during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children up to 9 years old were able to participate in the hunt.

The event was sponsored by the American Legion Family, which includes the Legion club, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Riders. The First State Bank of Beatrice also donated 500 eggs for the event.

