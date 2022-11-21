 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead after Jefferson County crash

An Alexandria Man died following a weekend crash in Jefferson County.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Jefferson County 911 Center received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4, around ¼ mile west of the Highway 15 intersection.

A press release stated that when deputies arrived, one of the vehicles was on fire.

The press release stated that a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 23-year-old Marshal Holtzclaw of Alexandria was traveling west on Highway 4, while a 2020 Henderson dump truck driven by 43-year-old Shane Airey was driving east on the highway.

The two vehicles had a head-on collision, and Holtzclaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

Airey was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Community Health and Life with non-life threatening injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol was contacted to reconstruct the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.

