One injured following crash

One person was injured following a crash north of Beatrice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, deputies with the Gage County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a two vehicle wreck on Highway 77 near the Homestead Plaza Truck Stop. A press release stated that upon arrival, deputies discovered that 22-year-old Londyn Bogseth, of Odell, was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima that collided with a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by 85-year-old Victor Schuerman of Dewitt.

Northbound traffic on Hwy 77 was shut down while emergency workers extinguished a small fire on the Altima. Both Schuerman and Bogseth were wearing their seat belts and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Rural Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol responded. Bogseth was transported by Beatrice Fire and Rescue to Bryan Health in Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries. Schuerman was uninjured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0