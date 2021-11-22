One injured following rural crash

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning west of Beatrice.

At around 11:30 a.m. Gage County deputies were dispatched to the crash. A press release stated that Aaron Crooks, 49, of rural Beatrice was driving a 2016 GMC pickup eastbound on West Scott Road. The other driver, 46-year-old Roy Wasson, of Hickman, was northbound on Southwest 117th Road driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup.

Crooks stated he stopped at the stop sign, looked both ways and proceeded across Southwest 117th Road when his vehicle was struck by Wasson’s vehicle.

There were two juvenile passengers in Wasson’s vehicle. One was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital by Beatrice Fire and Rescue for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Seatbelts were in use and airbags were deployed in the 2016 GMC. Alcohol was not a factor, and the press release stated speed is not believed to be a factor. Beatrice Rural Fire was also on scene. Crooks was cited by deputies for failure to yield the right of way.

