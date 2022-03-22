One injured in crash near Cortland

One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash near Cortland Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12:35 p.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, along with Cortland Fire, and Clatonia Rescue was dispatched to the wreck at the west junction of U.S. Highway 77 and East State Highway 41.

The crash investigation revealed a westbound 2015 Honda Accord driven by Zach Haefele, 19, of Marysville was traveling in the passing lane, drifted into the driving lane as the driver fell asleep, colliding with a 1996 Ford F 250 pickup pulling a stock trailer, driven by Brad Frink, 66, of Lincoln.

After colliding with Frink’s pickup and stock trailer, Haefele’s Honda rolled over several times, coming to rest on its top in the driving lane, while Frink pulled over and stopped on the north shoulder.

Haefele was transported to a family doctor in Marysville by his mother, while Frink and his juvenile passenger reported no injuries.

Restraints were in use. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor in the accident.

