One year after the fire: Remembering Emery Remmenga

Maverick Woutzke, 15 months old, shuffles around the dimly lit room with awkward but eager strides.

He’s wearing a toothy grin and an orange shirt that says “My Future is Bright.” In his dim past, before memory begins making statues out of moments, his older sister, Emery, would kiss his three-month-old head and hover over him like a mother hen would her chicks.

“She’d always be helping out when it came to him,” Elizabeth Remmenga, mother of Maverick and Emery, said. “She wanted every moment of his to be happy.”

Maverick is too young to understand what he lost. But for Elizabeth and her fiancé Logan Woutzke, daily memories of Emery are inescapable.

Emery Remmenga died in a fire at her home in Blue Springs on April 8, 2021. She was 5-years-old.

“She’s remembered by many,” her grandmother, Sharon Surratt, said. “She was a beautiful little girl and was adored by everyone… That girl never had a frown on her face.”

Elizabeth said Emery drew people in with the warm smile beneath her bright blue eyes and brunette hair.

“Her smile is what brought everybody together,” Elizabeth said. “Even if they didn’t know her, her smile is what stuck out to everyone. She was always happy. If you’re having a bad day, she could just give you that smile and it would instantly brighten your mood.”

Elizabeth said Emery’s dreams for her future were always changing. She was curious, prodding at undiscovered parts of the world.

“She had a great imagination,” Elizabeth said. “She always had to be right there. She always had a part of everything… In her eyes, I don’t think anybody would be a stranger.”

Emery also had two sisters, Brilea and Lola, she got along with like friends.

On the night of the fire, Lola woke Elizabeth and Logan up around 3:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames. Logan rushed Lola out of the house, while Elizabeth ran for Maverick. Logan quickly came back in for Emery, but the fire had grown too hot. He suffered life-threatening injuries trying to rescue her.

The uncertain fate of Logan loomed over Emery’s April 15 service. He didn’t wake from his coma until late April, and even then, it would take 16 surgeries and months of recovery to bring him back home with Elizabeth.

“I think one of the hardest things to ever have to do was to have to go through a situation like that while your fiancé is laying in a coma in a hospital, not knowing what the outcome would be,” Elizabeth said. “Not knowing if he’d ever be able to come back to us. And with him not knowing that Emery didn’t make it.”

Elizabeth said this April has been hard on the family.

“Easter was our last holiday with her,” she said.

The family held a vigil for Emery on the anniversary of the fire, and Elizabeth said she was grateful many community members showed up.

“It was amazing to see this community and the communities around us come together,” she said. “We got so much support… It’s crazy when you come from a small town you don’t realize just how much a town like this can come together when something bad happens…. Even now, we have people reach out to us. Still, they haven’t forgotten.”

Elizabeth said people she never met before, people in far flung corners of the United States, offered a helping hand.

“It’s basically strangers becoming one close-knit community,” she said. “Even from states away, I know people have been supportive.”

Still, with gifts to last a lifetime, there’s a hole the family cannot fill. Elizabeth said she’s grateful for her support system of friends and family.

She turned to Logan and embraced him.

“We’re each other’s rocks,” she said. “…It’s day by day.”

