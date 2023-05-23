The City of Beatrice hosted an open house at the city auditorium to gain public input on the Court Street Corridor planning.

A similar meeting was held in late March.

The goals of developing the plan have been to support an active downtown with a comfortable pedestrian environment with consideration for parking. Retaining and attracting businesses to the downtown and projecting a welcoming image to visitors were also considered in the plan.

Mayor Bob Morgan said moving the highway and revitalizing the downtown has been a topic for a number of years.

“As you look at communities across Nebraska, you see that a number have revitalized the downtown similar to these plans,” he said. “It will give us the opportunity to develop a downtown that is pedestrian friendly with the hope that Beatrice will become a destination city bringing people to our community.”

Councilman Terry Doyle he was happy they had reached the second step.

“I really appreciate whatever public input that we get here at this meeting,” he said. “There are still a few questions that I have and I’m sure others to too. It’s just too big of a change for our community without taking our time and doing this properly.

“This is a huge step.”

Councilman Mike McLain said the city needs public input.

“We want to make sure we do this right.”

Weigels Jewelry owner Dawn Nickel said she is concerned about parking.

“A couple of weeks ago I had a customer come in and say they only stopped because there was a parking place available in front of the store,” she said. “That’s my biggest concern in this process.”

City Engineer James Burroughs said Olsson and Associates has done the design and the conceptual drawings.

“I’ve worked with them on storm water,” he said. “Where can we go with the water and where are we going to have issues?”

Engineer with Olsson & Associates Jon G. Olsen said he was curious to see what people are going to like and not like about the plan.

“We will put a little more detail into the plan,” he said. “Once that is done will present it to the council for approval.”

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he was excited to see such a good turnout of community members.

“We’ll take back what we hear here tonight and make any changes we need to before we take the final plan to the council in July,” he said.

Main Street Beatrice Executive Director Michael Sothan said it was nice to hear ideas being shared at the open house.

“I think there might be some alterations to this plan based on public input,” he said. “As we are talking, it seems people are liking the concept and there is a cautious optimism. There is no doubt with a project of this scale there is always going to be some concerns and they are real concerns.

“The hard part is going to come after the plans are finalized and we begin looking at how to accomplish it. As a community we can figure out the hard questions.”