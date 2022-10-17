Open house planned to celebrate longtime chiropractor

Harold Jacot is leaving behind a legacy of caring for people.

“He loved people and he loved the Lord. He was an eternal optimist,” said Ryan Miller, Jacot’s son. “He was the most positive man that I ever met. He was a driving force in my life."

Jacot moved to Beatrice in 1971 to take over a chiropractic practice, but had started working as a doctor of chiropractic medicine in 1962 in Minnesota.

Although he passed on Sept. 3, 2022, Jacot’s family is planning an open house at the clinic to celebrate his 60th year of practice during the week of October 17-21.

“We want to celebrate his life and to celebrate his legacy as a chiropractor,” Miller said.

Jacot was a leader in the growth of chiropractic care in Nebraska. He served on the Nebraska Chiropractic Association Board of Examiners and with the Nebraska Chiropractic Association throughout his years of service.

“We want to celebrate the patients, as well. So many have been so loyal for so long,” said Rachel Schmidt, Jacot’s daughter. “There were generations of patients that came to see him. We wanted to recognize the patients and help them move forward. He would have wanted that.

“He loved the educational aspect."

Dr. Ed Earhart of Beatrice said Jacot hired him right after he graduated from Palmer College.

“I worked with him for five years before starting my practice," Earhart said. "We stayed friends for years. He taught me a lot about being a chiropractor and a man. He taught me about how to treat people.

“When I received my Lifetime Achievement Award for 42 years of service at the state convention, he was one of the first people to stand up and give me a hug.”

Jacot was an avid nature photographer with many of his prints hanging in his office.

“So many people have asked if they could buy a print and so we will have them available at the open house,” said Robbyn Haley, Jacot’s daughter. “He was also a sports enthusiast. He’s had season tickets to the Cornhuskers games since 1972, I think."

Schmidt recalled that before there were sports trainers available to high school athletes, Jacot would treat them free of charge.

“He was involved in the community and wanted to be of service,” said Deb Jacot, his daughter. “He lived with passion and purpose.”

Dr. Jacot’s family has established a memorial fund with plans to make a donation to Healing Hands, a Nebraska Chiropractic Association foundation, to be used for scholarships.

“He never planned to retire,” Haley said. “The Bible said nothing about retiring, but he was “re-firing.”

The open house will be during regular clinic hours at 205 N. 19th St. Dr. Doug VanderBroek, a relief chiropractor, will be seeing scheduled patients.