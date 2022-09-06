'Ordinary Days' makes connections at Community Players

Community Players will open its 2022-2023 season with the concept of finding one’s place in the world with “Ordinary Days."

Over the course of several ordinary days, paths cross as a group of strangers aim to find what they're looking for, through beautiful music, relatable characters, and a generous mix of humor.

“When I was writing it felt like a very insular piece to me,” Adam Gwon, the show’s composer, said in an interview for the theater’s ‘Places Please’ podcast. “This show for me was always about reminding ourselves to connect to the people and the life that’s right in front of us.”

He explained that as the show has gone on to have productions around the country and world, he’s been touched to hear from audiences and performers who have told him how much the musical spoke to them and impacted them at particular times in their lives.

Playing the free spirit with big dreams, Warren, is Connor Husa. Elena Rinne appears as Deb, a frazzled graduate student struggling to find the focus of her thesis. Jason and Claire have just moved in together, taking their relationship to the next level, played by Brandon Clark and Natalie Frahm.

“No matter where you are in your life journey, there are aspects of all four of these characters that everyone can relate to,” said Jamie Ulmer, Community Players managing artistic director. “Now more than ever people are asking where do they fit in, and how does their life make a difference to those around them, this musical explores those questions in beautiful ways.”

The show revolves around two seemingly disconnected story lines. Jason and Claire, played by Clark and Frahm, are a couple taking their relationship to the next level, but Jason can’t help feeling Claire is holding something back.

Meanwhile Deb, played by Rinne, is a frazzled graduate student struggling to find focus when she meets Warren, played by Husa, a free spirt with big dreams of making a difference in the world, but no idea how.

“These two storylines weave together in unexpected ways, showing how connected we all are even when we feel like we’re out there struggling on our own,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer explained the creative way the story is told, along with the music is part of what prompted the theater to include it in the season.

The show was written in 2006 when Gwon was awarded a musical theatre fellowship from the Dramatists Guild.

“This show is a soft, but powerful way to start off Community Players’ regular season, it really will move and hopefully inspire audiences to look around them and appreciate everyday moments and connect to each other,” Ulmer said.

The musical opens the 2022-2023 season, running Sept. 9-10 and 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.

The box office, located at 412 Ella St., Beatrice, is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling (402) 228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Ticket prices for “Ordinary Days” are $19 for adults and $13 for children and students. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Season tickets for 2022-2023 are still available. With flexible passes which can be used in any combination of our regular season shows in any combination, there is a subscription level that works for every budget. The rest of the regular season included “Four Old Broads,” “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Puffs,” and “The Music Man.”