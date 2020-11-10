Organizations impacted by COVID-19 spike

For the first nine days of November, the Department transported 11 COVID-related patients.

“Of greater significance is that due to hospitals being at capacity, a recent COVID patient had to be transported to an available bed in Kearney,” Daake said. “This results in a local ambulance being out of service for over five hours, not to mention the hardship this places on the patient and their family.”

COVID-19 case numbers have exploded in the past few weeks statewide, doubling, to average well over 1,000 new cases per day.

As of Sunday night, there were 794 people hospitalized in the state. A month ago, that number was below 300.

On Nov. 4, the local public health department, Public Health Solutions, received notification of 101 positive cases. This is the highest single day total recorded for the five-county health district since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the past week, 22 individuals from the district were hospitalized for COVID-related illness, according to a press release. Of these, 11 individuals received care at a hospital within the district and 11 were transferred outside of the district for higher levels of care.

As of Friday, Public Health Solutions reported Gage County has had 676 confirmed cases.

