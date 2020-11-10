Organizations impacted by COVID-19 spike

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center is experiencing challenges following an eruption in COVID-19 patients in the area.
As a result, four additional rooms are being converted to negative-air pressure rooms to care for COVID-19 patients. However, adequate staffing is becoming a concern.
“We have eight negative-air pressure rooms for caring for COVID patients, and as of this weekend, they were all full,” said Chief Nursing Office Tasha Hesman. “When we’re full, that means patients needing treatment for COVID need to be transferred to other hospitals and with Lincoln and Omaha hospitals filling up that means transfer to a hospital further west.”
In addition, she said the increased amount of attention needed for COVID-19 patients means less beds and less staff to care for patients with other injuries or illnesses, which means those patients may also need to be transferred to other hospitals.
Beatrice Unified Command members reviewed the impact COVID-19 was having on staffing levels and business operations for the hospital, schools and first responders on Monday, according to a press release.
Beatrice Public Schools is experiencing higher interactions with the COVID-19 virus on all levels, including an increasing percentage of students being quarantined and utilizing remote learning.
Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus has multiple symptomatic people, some who have tested positive from social gatherings and close contacts.
“We have quarantined a number of students and some faculty and staff as well and will continue with contact tracing,” Safety and Security Coordinator Mark Meints said. “At this time our campus remains open for classes.”
The pandemic is also interrupting services from first responders.
Support Local Journalism
The Gage County Sheriff’s Office has several staff members who have tested positive and others who have been exposed. This has resulted in Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson issuing an order limiting access to the facility.
The Southeast Nebraska 911 Center, which serves all of Gage County and the City of Crete, currently has communications workers who have tested positive for the virus and others who have been exposed. The center has been placed in isolation and only on-duty communications personnel may enter.
The Beatrice Police Department has closed its facility to anyone not wearing a mask.
Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake reported a significant increase in COVID-related ambulance calls. In a press release, he said the department saw an increase from three COVID-related calls in July to 27 COVID-related calls in October.
For the first nine days of November, the Department transported 11 COVID-related patients.
“Of greater significance is that due to hospitals being at capacity, a recent COVID patient had to be transported to an available bed in Kearney,” Daake said. “This results in a local ambulance being out of service for over five hours, not to mention the hardship this places on the patient and their family.”
COVID-19 case numbers have exploded in the past few weeks statewide, doubling, to average well over 1,000 new cases per day.
As of Sunday night, there were 794 people hospitalized in the state. A month ago, that number was below 300.
On Nov. 4, the local public health department, Public Health Solutions, received notification of 101 positive cases. This is the highest single day total recorded for the five-county health district since the beginning of the pandemic.
During the past week, 22 individuals from the district were hospitalized for COVID-related illness, according to a press release. Of these, 11 individuals received care at a hospital within the district and 11 were transferred outside of the district for higher levels of care.
As of Friday, Public Health Solutions reported Gage County has had 676 confirmed cases.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.